Putnam Investments LLC Sells 11,365 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fortinet worth $33,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $259.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

