Putnam Investments LLC Sells 365,643 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365,643 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of JetBlue Airways worth $38,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $534,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

