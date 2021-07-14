Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 233,696 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,774,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.