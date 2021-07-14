Pyrk Price Tops $0.0050 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $79,355.48 and $3,344.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000123 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

