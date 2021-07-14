Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of PZN opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.