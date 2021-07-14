Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $10.40 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $2,126.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.40 or 0.00032132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.44 or 1.00136930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00933356 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.