Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,998.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $7,998.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.36 or 0.00044189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00112883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00151474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.16 or 1.00055763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00954338 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

