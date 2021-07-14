Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SBI Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). SBI had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

SBI stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09. SBI has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

