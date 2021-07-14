Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Disco Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Disco in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

DSCSY stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28. Disco has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $81.85.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

