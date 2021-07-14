Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Boosted by Analyst

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.