Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Increased by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

Shares of NTRS opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.38. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

