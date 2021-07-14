Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

