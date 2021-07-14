Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will earn $10.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $46.80 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $5.82. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

