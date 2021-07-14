Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Baidu, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Baidu in a report released on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

