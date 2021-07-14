Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $352.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

