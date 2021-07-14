Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $100,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after acquiring an additional 109,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

