Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

