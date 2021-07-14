Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Raised by Analyst

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LBAI. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LBAI stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $836.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

