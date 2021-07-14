QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,440 shares during the quarter. QIAGEN accounts for 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of QIAGEN worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. 49,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,332. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

