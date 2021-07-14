Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $287,250.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69.

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00.

Shares of QTRX traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,611. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.21.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.