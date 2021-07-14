Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Quark has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $614.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,305,169 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

