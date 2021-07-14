QuickSwap (QUICK) Achieves Market Cap of $58.86 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $368.45 or 0.01122865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $58.86 million and $9.56 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00112391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00151624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.21 or 1.00261595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00956118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

