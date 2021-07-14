Quiztok (QTCON) Price Tops $0.0134

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $960,966.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,202,902 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

