QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.94 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $286,959.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.00850716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars.

