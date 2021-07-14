Qwertycoin Market Cap Hits $856,518.23 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $856,518.23 and $5.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

