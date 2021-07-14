R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 419.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,945 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $39,589,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 97.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

