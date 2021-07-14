Rage Fan Achieves Market Cap of $436,341.91 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $436,341.91 and $37,177.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00114862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00151847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,132.29 or 1.00078478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.15 or 0.00948925 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,363,216 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

