Rainicorn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,623.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $12,623.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00151199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,821.75 or 0.99977003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00952061 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.