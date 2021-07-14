Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 251.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.