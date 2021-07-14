RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $59.74 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00851587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005339 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,004,895 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

