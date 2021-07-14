Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.89. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 9,666 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 239.52% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

