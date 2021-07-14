Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.10.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.14. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.