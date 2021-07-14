Rarible (RARI) Trading 18.3% Lower This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Rarible has a total market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $9.55 or 0.00029115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00843024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,425,133 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.