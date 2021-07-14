Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,890 ($24.69). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,880 ($24.56), with a volume of 16,823 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,015.67 ($26.33).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,846.44. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.50.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.