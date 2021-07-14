Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,068.80 ($27.03).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAT shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,862 ($24.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 39.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,846.44. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

