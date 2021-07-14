Raven Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,045.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $1,045.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00116220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00151177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,837.50 or 0.99969214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00953106 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

