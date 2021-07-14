Raydium (RAY) Tops One Day Volume of $2.78 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Raydium has a total market cap of $172.20 million and $2.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00009439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00114300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00151777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.63 or 1.00179405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00959439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,411,328 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

