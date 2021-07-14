Raze Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.05 million and $549,389.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.44 or 1.00136930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00933356 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,475,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

