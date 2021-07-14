Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RZREF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

