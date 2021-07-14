RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 4.95% of RBC Bearings worth $244,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.08. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

