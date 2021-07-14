REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REAC) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94. 1,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56.

REAC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse distribution services for perishable and other cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as offers dry cargo, office space, trucking, and ocean freight services.

