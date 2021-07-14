ReapChain (REAP) Price Reaches $0.0944 on Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $447,186.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

