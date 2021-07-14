Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $7,257.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003583 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00227213 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001317 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00879625 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,909,222 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

