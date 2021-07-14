Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) recently:

7/6/2021 – The Simply Good Foods is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – The Simply Good Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

7/2/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – The Simply Good Foods is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – The Simply Good Foods was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/23/2021 – The Simply Good Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

6/22/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Simply Good Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

6/9/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/24/2021 – The Simply Good Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/18/2021 – The Simply Good Foods was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $18,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

