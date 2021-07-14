Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 84,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 582,853 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $41.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

