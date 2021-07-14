RED Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,891.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. RED has a market cap of $589,406.89 and approximately $13,891.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.52 or 0.00400665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.