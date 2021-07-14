RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.0502 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $65.80 million and approximately $455,564.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00317759 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00130952 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00173368 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

