Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,305 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.84. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

