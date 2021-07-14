Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 243,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

