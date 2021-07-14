Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,832 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,436,000 after buying an additional 387,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $16,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.20. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.